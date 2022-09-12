Tigist Reda – Chef/Owner, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Demera
4801 N. Broadway St., Chicago
https://www.demerachicago.com/
Event:
- “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray”, in partnership with Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray)
- Wednesday, September 21, 6-9pm
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture: 3015 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622
- Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting givebutter.com/EXKQu4
- Instagram: @chicagochefscook – https://www.instagram.com/chicagochefscook/?hl=en
Recipe:
Hilbet and Silsi
It is regional Tigray Food served in Axum and surrounding regions.
- Hilbet Recipe
- Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp Fenugreek powder
- 1/3 cup Red Lentil Flour
- 1/2 cup Fava Bean flour
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 4 cups of water
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Instructions:
- Mix well 1 cup of water and Fenugreek, Red Lentil Flour and Fava Bean Flour in a mix bowl.
- In a pot have 3 cups of water boil then add mixture
- Let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes until it has thicken
- Add Salt
- Take of heat and let it cool down completely
- Transfer into a mix Bowl
- Beat until fluffy and foamy, while beating add minced garlic
- Ingredients:
- Silsi Recipe
- Ingredients:
- 1 large or 2 small onion, chopped
- 1 small tomato, Chopped
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. grape seed oil or any desired oil
- 1.5 tbsp. berbere
- 1/4 tsp ground cardamom
- Instructions:
- In a cooking pot Add onion and let the onion steam for 2 minutes
- Add oil and cook for about 3 minutes
- Add minced garlic cook for about 3 minutes
- Add tomatoes and cook for about 2 minutes
- Add Berebre and cook for about 5 minutes
- Add Salt cook for another 2 minutes
- Finish Cooking with Cardamom
- Ingredients:
- Assembly
- On top of Flat injera bread make a circle, leaving the middle of the circle open for the silsi. Put the Silsi in the middle. Enjoy!