Tigist Reda – Chef/Owner, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant 

Demera

4801 N. Broadway St., Chicago

https://www.demerachicago.com/

Event:

Recipe:

Hilbet and Silsi

It is regional Tigray Food served in Axum and surrounding regions.

  • Hilbet Recipe 
    • Ingredients:  
      • 3 tbsp Fenugreek powder 
      • 1/3 cup Red Lentil Flour  
      • 1/2 cup Fava Bean flour  
      • 1/4 tsp kosher salt  
      • 4 cups of water  
      • 1 clove garlic, minced  
    • Instructions:  
      • Mix well 1 cup of water and Fenugreek, Red Lentil Flour and Fava Bean Flour in a mix bowl.  
      • In a pot have 3 cups of water boil then add  mixture  
      • Let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes until it has thicken  
      • Add Salt  
      • Take of heat and let it cool down completely 
      • Transfer into a mix Bowl  
      • Beat until fluffy and foamy, while beating add minced garlic  
  • Silsi Recipe 
    • Ingredients:  
      • 1 large or 2 small  onion, chopped  
      • 1 small tomato, Chopped  
      • 5 cloves of garlic, minced  
      • 1 tbsp. grape seed oil or any desired oil  
      • 1.5 tbsp. berbere  
      • 1/4 tsp ground cardamom  
    • Instructions:  
      • In a cooking pot Add onion and let the onion steam for 2 minutes  
      • Add oil and cook for about 3 minutes  
      • Add minced garlic cook for about 3 minutes  
      • Add tomatoes and cook for about 2 minutes  
      • Add Berebre and cook for about 5 minutes  
      • Add Salt cook for another 2 minutes  
      • Finish Cooking with Cardamom  
  • Assembly 
    • On top of Flat injera bread make a circle, leaving the middle of the circle open for the silsi. Put the Silsi in the middle. Enjoy!  