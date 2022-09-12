Tigist Reda – Chef/Owner, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

Demera

4801 N. Broadway St., Chicago

https://www.demerachicago.com/

Event:

“Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray”, in partnership with Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray) Wednesday, September 21, 6-9pm National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture: 3015 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622 Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting givebutter.com/EXKQu4 Instagram: @chicagochefscook – https://www.instagram.com/chicagochefscook/?hl=en



Recipe:

Hilbet and Silsi

It is regional Tigray Food served in Axum and surrounding regions.

Hilbet Recipe Ingredients: 3 tbsp Fenugreek powder 1/3 cup Red Lentil Flour 1/2 cup Fava Bean flour 1/4 tsp kosher salt 4 cups of water 1 clove garlic, minced Instructions: Mix well 1 cup of water and Fenugreek, Red Lentil Flour and Fava Bean Flour in a mix bowl. In a pot have 3 cups of water boil then add mixture Let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes until it has thicken Add Salt Take of heat and let it cool down completely Transfer into a mix Bowl Beat until fluffy and foamy, while beating add minced garlic

Silsi Recipe Ingredients: 1 large or 2 small onion, chopped 1 small tomato, Chopped 5 cloves of garlic, minced 1 tbsp. grape seed oil or any desired oil 1.5 tbsp. berbere 1/4 tsp ground cardamom Instructions: In a cooking pot Add onion and let the onion steam for 2 minutes Add oil and cook for about 3 minutes Add minced garlic cook for about 3 minutes Add tomatoes and cook for about 2 minutes Add Berebre and cook for about 5 minutes Add Salt cook for another 2 minutes Finish Cooking with Cardamom

Assembly On top of Flat injera bread make a circle, leaving the middle of the circle open for the silsi. Put the Silsi in the middle. Enjoy!

