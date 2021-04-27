Lunchbreak: A simple and versatile chocolate sauce

Susan Herrmann Loomis

Plat du Jour: French Dinners Made Easy – By Susan Herrmann Loomis

Recipe:

Chocolate Sauce

SAUCE CHOCOLAT

This is a delicately light chocolate sauce, perfect for the Choux Puffs with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce (page 000), though you’ll find this a very useful sauce for serving alongside everything from simple cakes to ice cream. Once you’ve got this sauce under your belt, you’ll make it often, because it’s ridiculously easy and, while richly flavored, is satisfyingly light. And on a dark winter day, if you’re looking for a perfect hot chocolate, this is your recipe—just add more milk.

MAKES ABOUT 11/2CUPS (375 ML) SAUCE

EQUIPMENT: medium heavy-bottomed saucepan medium heatproof bowl, heatproof silicone spatula

PREPARATION TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: 10 minutes max

DIFFICULTY LEVE: simple

⅓ cup (80 ml) filtered water

⅓ cup (80 ml) heavy cream

⅓ (80 ml) whole milk

5.5 ounces (165 g) semisweet chocolate, very finely chopped

Pinch of fine sea salt

Instructions:

1.Combine the water, cream, and milk in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Be very careful not to let the liquids boil.

2.Place the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl

3.When the liquids are hot, pour them over the chocolate, stirring gently with a heatproof silicone spatula as you pour. Keep stirring until the chocolate is melted.

4.Serve immediately, or whenever you feel it is necessary!

Astuces:

•The addition of milk here makes the sauce slightly “light” in the French sense, in that you can eat more of it and still feel great afterward.

•“Finely chopped” here means into slivers so that, when you pour the hot liquids over the chocolate, it will melt entirely.

•use high-quality chocolate, such as Lindt, Scharffen Berger, or Valrhona.

Excerpted from Plat du Jour: French Dinners Made Easy. Copyright © 2021 Susan Herrmann Loomis. Photography by Francis Hammond. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press, a Division of W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.