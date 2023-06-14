Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Chef and Partner of Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails
Catcher Sawyer and Louisiana Sawyer
Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails
202 S. Franklin Street, Chicago
Recipes:
Roasted Garlic & Onion Ranch
Hellman’s Mayonnaise 1 Cup
Greek Yogurt ¼ cup
Sour Cream ¼ cup
Ranch Powder 1 packet
Red Onion Brulee ½ onion
Garlic Confit 2 TBSP
Steps
- Combine all ingredients
Twice Cooked Celery Root Steak
Celery Root 1 pieces
Beef Fat 3 TBSP (or butter)
Salt & Pepper To Taste
Steps
- Roast Celery Root whole in oven in advance at 300 for 20 minutes or on the grill
- Cool, Peel And slice Celery Root 1 inch Thick “Steak Style”
- Grill over High heat until golden brown & delicious
- Approximately 5 minutes per side
- Garnish with Roasted Garlic Ranch
Classic Caesar Salad
Revel Romaine Lettuce 2 Head
Caeser Dressing 3 TBSP
Crispy Shallot 3 TBSP
Fried Parsley ½ cup
Toasted BreadCrumbs 3 TBSP
Lemon zest & juice ¼
Parmesan Cheese ½ cup
Black Pepper ½ TBSP
Farm egg bottarga 1 yolk
Salt tsp
Olive oil tsp
Steps
- Mix Lettuce, lemon, black pepper, olive oil & half of the parm, breadcrumbs, parsley, crispy shallot & mix Well.
- Garnish with the remainder of ingredients
Double Seared Steak
16 oz center cut Prime Strip Steak 2
Bay, Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley stem 1bu each
Beef Fat or Butter 2 TBSP
Salt
Butchers twine
- Tie herbs around the end of a spoon to make an herb brush
- Melt fat & let herbs rest in it
- Preseason steak 1 hour in advance with salt at room temperature, uncovered
- Heat wood fired or Charcoal grill one half on super high heat, use a gas grill if you have to.
- This steak is about maximum char & not “grill marks” (which actually dry out the steak)
- So we will turn the steak over often, brushing with fat soaked herb brush.
- Half way thru the cooking of the steak 4 minutes each side, we pull the steak to rest.
- Repeat cooking & rest the steak again, this time let it rest in the herbs after charring them
- Slice steak & pour any of the juices that accumulated from resting & basting steak
- Enjoy