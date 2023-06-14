Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Chef and Partner of Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

Catcher Sawyer and Louisiana Sawyer

Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

202 S. Franklin Street, Chicago

www.kindlingchicago.com

Recipes:

Roasted Garlic & Onion Ranch

Hellman’s Mayonnaise               1 Cup

Greek Yogurt                                   ¼ cup

Sour Cream                                      ¼ cup

Ranch Powder                                1 packet

Red Onion Brulee                         ½ onion

Garlic Confit                                     2 TBSP


Steps

  • Combine all ingredients

Twice Cooked Celery Root Steak

Celery Root                     1 pieces

Beef Fat                             3 TBSP (or butter)

Salt & Pepper                  To Taste

Steps

  • Roast Celery Root whole in oven in advance at 300 for 20 minutes or on the grill
  • Cool, Peel And slice Celery Root 1 inch Thick “Steak Style”
  • Grill over High heat until golden brown & delicious
  • Approximately 5 minutes per side
  • Garnish with Roasted Garlic Ranch

Classic Caesar Salad

Revel Romaine Lettuce                             2 Head

Caeser Dressing                                           3 TBSP

Crispy Shallot                                                  3 TBSP

Fried Parsley                                                   ½ cup

Toasted BreadCrumbs                               3 TBSP

Lemon zest & juice                                       ¼

Parmesan Cheese                                       ½ cup

Black Pepper                                                   ½ TBSP

Farm egg bottarga                                        1 yolk

Salt                                                                       tsp

Olive oil                                                               tsp

Steps

  • Mix Lettuce, lemon, black pepper, olive oil & half of the parm, breadcrumbs, parsley, crispy shallot & mix Well.
  • Garnish with the remainder of ingredients

Double Seared Steak

16 oz center cut Prime Strip Steak                      2

Bay, Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley stem              1bu each

Beef Fat or Butter                                                         2 TBSP

Salt

Butchers twine

  • Tie herbs around the end of a spoon to make an herb brush
  • Melt fat & let herbs rest in it
  • Preseason steak 1 hour in advance with salt at room temperature, uncovered
  • Heat wood fired or Charcoal grill one half on super high heat, use a gas grill if you have to.
  • This steak is about maximum char & not “grill marks” (which actually dry out the steak)
  • So we will turn the steak over often, brushing with fat soaked herb brush.
  • Half way thru the cooking of the steak 4 minutes each side, we pull the steak to rest.
  • Repeat cooking & rest the steak again, this time let it rest in the herbs after charring them
  • Slice steak & pour any of the juices that accumulated from resting & basting steak
  • Enjoy