Big Ed – Owner of Big Ed’s BBQ (Ed Nero)

Big Ed’s BBQ

4030 Northpoint Blvd in Waukegan

http://www.bigedsllc.com

Celebrating 15 years on Saturday 7/8/23. The restaurant is closed to the public but we’re giving away FREE food from 12:00pm-4:00pm for everyone that donates to Swedish American Hospital in Rockford to the Pediatric Cardiology Department on behalf of Shelby G.

* The restaurant will be closed 7/4,7/5 and on 7/8 we will be closed to the public while we give away free food.

Recipes:

Big Ed’s Dry Rub

2 cups Brown Sugar

1/3 cup Salt

1 cup Paprika

1/4 cup Granulated Garlic Powder

1/4 cup Granulated Onion Powder

1/4 cup Dark Chili Powder

1 tablespoon Cayenne Pepper

1 tablespoon Cumin

1 tablespoon Coarse Black Pepper

2 tablespoons Dried Parsley

Directions:

Mix ingredients together and use to season ribs, chicken, brisket and rib tips.

Tony Mac

4 Cups of cooked macaroni and cheese

1 1/2 cups of chopped smoked meat (brisket, pork/ribs)

2 cups of BBQ sauce

1 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Add the chopped meat and the bbq sauce to a sauce pan and warm up on medium heat for about ten minutes. Place the macaroni and cheese in a separate bowl and combine with the smoked meat bbq sauce mixture. Transfer to a baking dish, cover, place in a 350 degree oven and bake for ten minutes. Remove the cover and top with the shredded cheddar cheese and bake until the cheese melts and serve.



