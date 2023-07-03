Big Ed – Owner of Big Ed’s BBQ (Ed Nero)
Big Ed’s BBQ
4030 Northpoint Blvd in Waukegan
Check Out:
Celebrating 15 years on Saturday 7/8/23. The restaurant is closed to the public but we’re giving away FREE food from 12:00pm-4:00pm for everyone that donates to Swedish American Hospital in Rockford to the Pediatric Cardiology Department on behalf of Shelby G.
* The restaurant will be closed 7/4,7/5 and on 7/8 we will be closed to the public while we give away free food.
Recipes:
Big Ed’s Dry Rub
2 cups Brown Sugar
1/3 cup Salt
1 cup Paprika
1/4 cup Granulated Garlic Powder
1/4 cup Granulated Onion Powder
1/4 cup Dark Chili Powder
1 tablespoon Cayenne Pepper
1 tablespoon Cumin
1 tablespoon Coarse Black Pepper
2 tablespoons Dried Parsley
Directions:
Mix ingredients together and use to season ribs, chicken, brisket and rib tips.
Tony Mac
4 Cups of cooked macaroni and cheese
1 1/2 cups of chopped smoked meat (brisket, pork/ribs)
2 cups of BBQ sauce
1 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Add the chopped meat and the bbq sauce to a sauce pan and warm up on medium heat for about ten minutes. Place the macaroni and cheese in a separate bowl and combine with the smoked meat bbq sauce mixture. Transfer to a baking dish, cover, place in a 350 degree oven and bake for ten minutes. Remove the cover and top with the shredded cheddar cheese and bake until the cheese melts and serve.