Lunchbreak: A perfect DIY Valentine’s Day dinner for two

Entertaining Expert Carol Mackey & Dave Mackey
Recipes:
Arugula, Avocado and Prosciutto, Salad tossed with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
½ cup good quality olive oil
½ fresh lemon
½ Tbls. Dijon
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Combine above ingredients and whisk together until creamy (Dijon will act as an emulsifier) taste for salt as this will balance out the tartness of the lemon, set aside.
To Build:
2 handfuls of arugula
1 avocado diced
3-4 slices of prosciutto; torn into pieces
Shaved parmesan
-Arrange of small platter cover with saran wrap and refrigerate until serving. Serves 2.
Ricotta Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce
Ingredients:
¾ cup flour (00 flour if available otherwise all purpose)
1 ¾ cup ricotta; drained in colander about 30 minutes cover with paper towel
2 egg yolks
dash of salt
Instructions:
Mix above ingredients in a bowl until just combined. Form a disc cut into 4 wedges. Roll each wedge into ½ inch thick ropes, using a dough cutter or paring knife cut into ½ inch pieces. Transfer to a parchment lined sheet pan. Boil gnocchi in a pot of water until they float to the top, remove with slotted spoon and add to the sauce. Serve with Parmigiana- Reggiano. Serves 2.
Pomodoro Sauce
Ingredients:
olive oil
3 Tbls. onion; diced
1 large garlic clove, minced
dash red pepper flakes
salt and pepper to taste
1 large (28 oz.) can crushed San Marzano Tomatoes
Fresh basil; torn or chiffonade
Instructions:
Add all ingredients (up to the basil) to a pan on stove.
Simmer 20 minutes, add basil.