Lunchbreak: A perfect DIY Valentine’s Day dinner for two

Entertaining Expert Carol Mackey & Dave Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipes:

Arugula, Avocado and Prosciutto, Salad tossed with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

½ cup good quality olive oil

½ fresh lemon

½ Tbls. Dijon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine above ingredients and whisk together until creamy (Dijon will act as an emulsifier) taste for salt as this will balance out the tartness of the lemon, set aside.

To Build:

2 handfuls of arugula

1 avocado diced

3-4 slices of prosciutto; torn into pieces

Shaved parmesan

-Arrange of small platter cover with saran wrap and refrigerate until serving. Serves 2.

Ricotta Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce

Ingredients:

¾ cup flour (00 flour if available otherwise all purpose)

1 ¾ cup ricotta; drained in colander about 30 minutes cover with paper towel

2 egg yolks

dash of salt

Instructions:

Mix above ingredients in a bowl until just combined. Form a disc cut into 4 wedges. Roll each wedge into ½ inch thick ropes, using a dough cutter or paring knife cut into ½ inch pieces. Transfer to a parchment lined sheet pan. Boil gnocchi in a pot of water until they float to the top, remove with slotted spoon and add to the sauce. Serve with Parmigiana- Reggiano. Serves 2.

Pomodoro Sauce

Ingredients:

olive oil

3 Tbls. onion; diced

1 large garlic clove, minced

dash red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

1 large (28 oz.) can crushed San Marzano Tomatoes

Fresh basil; torn or chiffonade

Instructions:

Add all ingredients (up to the basil) to a pan on stove.

Simmer 20 minutes, add basil.