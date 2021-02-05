Lunchbreak: A favorite Valentine’s Day recipe from Chef Fabio Viviani – Four Cheese & Spinach Baked Cannelloni

Chef Fabio Viviani
Recipe:
https://www.foodhaul.com/four-cheese-spinach-cannelloni/
Four Cheese and Spinach Baked Cannelloni
Step 1: Vodka Sauce
Ingredients:
2 smashed garlic cloves
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
1 can 16oz can tomatoes
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
6 basil leaves, not pressed down
½ cup vodka
1 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Add ¼ cup oil, pepper and salt and smashed garlic in a large pot
- Cook garlic until golden brown, then add in plum tomatoes and smash with potato smasher
- Cook on high until sauce begins to boil then reduce to medium flame, stirring every few minutes. Cook time is about 15/20 minutes
- Remove from heat and add in sugar and basil leaves, check seasoning. This is the tomato base for the vodka sauce
- In a separate large saucepan, add the vodka. Flambe to burn off the alcohol. Add the cream and reduce by half, then add the tomato sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper
Step 2: Cannelloni Filling
Ingredients:
8 oz blanched chopped spinach
1 lb ricotta, full fat please
½ cup grated parmesan
½ cup grated pecorino
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1 egg
Grated nutmeg to taste
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add all of the ingredients into a large bowl except the egg and mix well
- Season to taste with salt, pepper and nutmeg
- Finish by adding the egg and place mixture into a piping bag
Step 3: Assemble the Cannelloni
Ingredients:
4 pre blanched fresh pasta sheets
Vodka sauce
Cannelloni filling
Grated Grana Pando as needed
Directions:
- Preheat oven 350F
- Pre-spray a small baking pan with olive oil and spread a bit of sauce on the base
- Transfer the filling to a piping bag with a large nozzle or use a zip lock bag
- Pipe along the pastas edge. Roll it over and tuck under the other side so it does not open during the baking process. They will look like thick cigars. Cut and repeat until you fill the baking dish
- Pour over remaining sauce, covering all the tubes. Cover with foil, then bake for 25 minutes
- Remove foil, scatter over cheese. Return to oven for 10 minutes until cheese is melted
- Serve, garnished with extra basil if desired