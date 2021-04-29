Lunchbreak: 8 Vegetable Curry

Chef Cory Morris, Executive Chef Whole30 Delivered

https://www.whole30delivered.com/

Whole30 Delivered is a partnership between Lettuce Entertain You and Whole30 founder Melissa Urban, available exclusively for delivery with Grubhub. Whole30 Delivered is currently available in downtown Chicago, Jefferson Park, Oak Park and Mount Prospect.

Recipe:

8 Vegetable Curry

Whole30 Delivered

Chef Cory Morris

Serving Size: 8; makes 16 ounces

INGREDIENTS:

8 cups Coconut Milk

1 Tbsp Fish Sauce

1 Small Yellow Onion, diced

2 Tbsp Yellow Curry Paste (chef recommends Mae Ploy)

1 Kaffir Lime Leaf

1 oz (2Tbsp) Lemongrass Paste

1 Tbsp Ginger, grated

1 Tbsp Garlic, grated

1 tsp Turmeric

1 tsp Coriander

2 tbls Coconut Oil

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1 Tbsp Arrowroot Starch mixed with ½ cup water (to create slurry)

1 Tbsp Lime Juice

½ cup Broccoli Florets (small)

½ cup Cauliflower Florets (small)

½ cup Green Peas

½ cup Green Beans, cut into

½ inch pieces

½ cup Bamboo Shoots, cut into ½ inch pieces

½ cup Water Chestnuts, sliced

½ cup Red Bell Peppers, cut into ½ inch strips

½ cup Carrots, cut into thin rounds

METHOD:

1) Heat coconut oil in a 6 qt. sauce pot over medium heat and cook onions until translucent, about 3-4 minutes

2) Add garlic, ginger, Kaffir lime leaf, coriander, turmeric, kosher salt, curry paste and stir to blend all ingredients together.

3) Add fish sauce, lime juice and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Let cook for 5 minutes.

4) Add Arrowroot slurry to thicken. Let cook for 3 minutes.

5) Remove Kaffir lime leaf.

6) Add broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, green beans, peas, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and red bell peppers. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are the desired doneness.

7) Serve immediately on its own or over cauliflower rice.