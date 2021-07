Mark Yonally – Artistic Director and Choreographer, Chicago Tap Theatre

http://www.chicagotaptheatre.com

Event:

Chicago Tap Theatre presents TAP SECRET! At the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Saturday, July 10 at 3 and 7 p.m.

TAP SECRET – a new original story featuring original music and lyrics by JC Brooks.