Learn the signs & symptoms of endometriosis

Serdar Bulun, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecologist Northwestern, and Board Member of Friends of Prentice
Meredith Maienza – patient & Friends of Prentice Board Member
Signs/Symptoms:
- Pain, especially excessive menstrual cramps that may be felt in the abdomen or lower back
- Pain during intercourse
- Abnormal or heavy menstrual flow
- Infertility
- Painful urination during menstrual periods
- Painful bowel movements during menstrual periods
- Other gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea, constipation and/or nausea