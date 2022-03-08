Learn the signs & symptoms of endometriosis

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Serdar Bulun, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecologist Northwestern, and Board Member of Friends of Prentice

Meredith Maienza – patient & Friends of Prentice Board Member

https://friendsofprentice.org

Signs/Symptoms: 

  • Pain, especially excessive menstrual cramps that may be felt in the abdomen or lower back
  • Pain during intercourse
  • Abnormal or heavy menstrual flow
  • Infertility
  • Painful urination during menstrual periods
  • Painful bowel movements during menstrual periods
  • Other gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrheaconstipation and/or nausea

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News