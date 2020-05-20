Learn how to draw Snoopy in just minutes!

1  of  2
Paige Braddock – Chief Creative Officer at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates

Peanuts Worldwide and Paige Braddock, Chief Creative Officer of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, have launched a series of short, lighthearted instructional videos, entitled “How to Draw Peanuts,” on the Snoopy YouTube channel.

Future how-to-draw videos, coming twice a week on the Snoopy YouTube channel through May and June, will include Linus, Lucy, Sally, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Franklin, Pig-Pen, a dancing Snoopy with Woodstock, and Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown. For straightforward and charming printed instructions, visit the website of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. Downloadable one-page PDFs are available on the Schulz Museum at Home page, offering step-by-step guidance on creating Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock. Instructions for drawing additional characters will follow in the coming weeks.

