Last chance to get stimulus checks in Illinois – what you need to know!

- Many Illinoisans still have not received the federal CARES Act stimulus check they are owed.
- For those who have yet to receive the payment, eligible Illinoisans must submit their information to the IRS by this Saturday, November 21 at 2 p.m. CT to get the payment in 2020.
- Visit the Get My Payment Illinois Coalition’s website at getmypaymentil.org or call their hotline at 888-553-9777 to receive insight and assistance.
- For many eligible Illinoisans, getting the payment will require completing the IRS nonfiler form at irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.