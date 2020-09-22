It’s National Voter Registration Day, details on how some doctors are helping register patients

Dr. Trevor Lewis, Interim Chair of Emergency Medicine, Cook County Health

Today is National Voter Registration Day and Cook County Health is helping patients register to vote in the Emergency Room area.

Cook County Health Emergency Physicians Helping Patients Register to Vote with the VotER program.

Emergency medicine physicians and staff at Cook County Health are helping patients register to vote while they wait to been seen in the emergency room. Cook County Health is among the more than 60 institutions across the U.S. participating in VotER, an online voter registration, ahead of the November election.

To register to vote and/or request a mail-in ballot, go to https://vot-er.org/?s=cook+county, text VOTE COOK COUNTY to 34444, or scan the QR code that are also on posters on the medical campus at Cook County Health.