Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer

State Treasurer Frerichs Increases to $500 Million the Amount of Money Available to Small Businesses for Bridge Loans During COVID-19Nearly All of Initial $250 Million Committed in One Month.

https://illinoistreasurer.gov/

https://illinoistreasurergovprod.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/twocms/media/doc/april2020_$500milcovid19reliefprogram.pdf