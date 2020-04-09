Illinois State Museum wants your help documenting life during the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erika Holst, Curator of History at the Illinois State Museum

http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org

How To:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a vital moment in history, and ISM wants to document how it is affecting Illinois residents through its Share your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic collecting initiative.

Submissions will be preserved for posterity at the Museum and eventually at the Illinois Digital Archives. In the short term they'll do online exhibitions of submissions.

ISM is requesting personal stories, written works, artwork, photos, or photos of objects from the people of Illinois to document life during the pandemic. The Museum is collecting residents' submissions for preservation in its digital archive via its new online tool at https://bit.ly/347wTle.