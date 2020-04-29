How you can virtually support TPAN by eating at home

Bryant Dunbar – TPAN Director of Development

http://www.diningoutforlife.com/chicago

http://www.tpan.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TPAN’s annual DINGING OUT FOR LIFE CHICAGO (DOFL) fundraising event has been postponed. But when you order delivery, carryout, or curb-side pick-up from any participating restaurant, you’ll be helping them— and supporting TPAN’s mission. On THURSDAY, APRIL 30th, join us for a virtual “Solidarity Dinner.” From your home, you can #SupportOurRestaurant who have supported Chicago’s #LGBTQ communities and Chicagoans living with and affected by #HIV. You’ll even have a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card!

HERE’S HOW, in 4 EASY STEPS: 1) SIGN UP to become a Virtual Dinner Host. You’ll receive updates throughout the summer on ways to support our partners, TPAN—and win incentive prizes. Go to @ https://bit.ly/DOFLchiHost 2) Select your favorite DOFL restaurant from our list of 2019-2020 partners, and see their current carry-out or delivery options for APRIL 30TH in the list below! 3) ORDER on APRIL 30th for your own virtual “Solidarity Dinner” at home! Whether for pickup or delivery, you’ll help show our Chicago DOFL restaurants how much they mean to us. Be sure to confirm carry-out or delivery options on their website. 4) SHOW your Solidarity! Take a picture or selfie of your meal, Solidarity Dinner moment, or of you picking up from the restaurant. YOU MUST be sure to tag Dining Out For Life Chicago on Facebook and/or Instagram, and tag your chosen restaurant! Use our hashtag: #DOFLChi. On 5/1, we will choose at random 2 winners who tagged Dining Out for Life on Facebook or Instagram and used the hashtag #DOFLChi. Please note: This is not the usual Dining Out for Life event, where a portion of the proceeds from your meal goes towards supporting those affected by HIV in the community. We are organizing this to benefit our Restaurant Partners. To support TPAN’s services for those affected by HIV donate directly at: www.tpan.com/dining