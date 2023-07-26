Catherine Tannen, Co-Founder, The Honeycomb Project

Max Boeke,Summer Swarm Co-Chair and Whitney Young Magnet High School Student

How to Help:

Summer Swarm

Donations can be dropped off now through July 29, 2023, at Chicago locations:

· The Honeycomb Project (1625 N. Kingsbury Ave., 9am – 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays)

· UCAN (3605 W. Fillmore St., 9am – 5pm, Monday through Friday; after-hours donations may be delivered to the residential building at 3640 W. Fillmore St.)

The Summer Swarm supply drive will support UCAN’s annual Trunk Party on August 5. At the Trunk Party, approximately 250 incoming college freshmen from Chicago’s North Lawndale community will receive essential school and dorm supplies.

http://www.thehoneycombproject.org/