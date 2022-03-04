How you can help prom dreams come true!

Contessa Houston, Founder/Owner of LURE Boutique
Located at LURE 218 Yorktown Shopping Center Lombard, IL 60148 in Yorktown Mall.
Event:
The Gift of Glam Prom Dress Drive and Giveaway by LURE Boutique
Collecting New & Gently Used Prom Dresses
February 1-March 31
Drop Off Locations:
Lure Boutique
218 Yorktown Shopping Center – Lombard, IL
Monday-Saturday – 10am-9pm
Sunday – 11am-6pm
Chicago Area Project
55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 900 – Chicago, IL
Wednesday & Friday – 10am-4pm
Please call first: 312-588-3816
South Side
8216 S. Racine – Chicago, IL
Call us at 630-400-0618 to set up a collection time and date.