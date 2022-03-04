How you can help prom dreams come true!

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Contessa Houston, Founder/Owner of LURE Boutique

http://www.ishoplure.com

Located at LURE 218 Yorktown Shopping Center Lombard, IL 60148 in Yorktown Mall.

Event:

The Gift of Glam Prom Dress Drive and Giveaway by LURE Boutique

Collecting New & Gently Used Prom Dresses

February 1-March 31

Drop Off Locations:

Lure Boutique

218 Yorktown Shopping Center – Lombard, IL

Monday-Saturday – 10am-9pm

Sunday – 11am-6pm

Chicago Area Project

55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 900 – Chicago, IL

Wednesday & Friday – 10am-4pm

Please call first:  312-588-3816

South Side

8216 S. Racine – Chicago, IL

Call us at 630-400-0618 to set up a collection time and date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News