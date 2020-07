Natia Simone Founder and Director Village Minds

Facebook @VillageMinds

Contact: villageminds@yahoo.com

• The next senior shop is July 11, 2020. Visit the Facebook Group at Village Minds to sign up. Link to sign up to volunteer https://forms.gle/P1ST6UNUDVHgtMNH8

• You can also donate! We accept donations via CashApp: $VillageMinds and Venmo: Village-Minds.