Marcie Curry – Chief Program Officer, Breakthrough Youth Network

Breakthrough’s annual Trunk Party for college bound teens will take place on Saturday, August 7, at the Breakthrough FamilyPlex in East Garfield Park. You can help the group collect essentials from the wish list (breakthrough.org/target), including bedding, toiletries, and school supplies.

More information about the Trunk Party can be found at breakthrough.org/trunkparty.

http://breakthrough.org