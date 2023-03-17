CHICAGO — There was a buzz about town Friday and it’s has the potential to be a real life saver.

St Baldricks, that mythical figure you get when you combine bald with St Patrick’s, it’s all about helping find a cure to pediatric cancer.

Some believe Baldricks is almost magical the way it inspires ordinary people to do extraordinary things.

Venues big and small across the country including dozens in Chicago and suburbs hosted events.

At Queen of Martyr’s Grammar school, the local parish priest braved the shave for the first time.

At District 64 in Park Ridge and Niles there was a combined effort at Lincoln and Emerson Middle Schools.

They are champions of the cause raising more than $450,000 and that is money that goes to hospitals across the nation including eight in the Chicago area to improve cancer fighting protocols.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood and his wife Kate have been on board with this effort for almost 20 years now. What started out as a way to do their part became very personal when their second oldest child Kallista was diagnosed with a brain tumor about 10 years ago. She received her care at Lurie’s Childrens Hospital and Advocate Christ Hospital. Some of the protocols used for her treatment came money raised through St. Baldrick’s.

The stories are many. The end goal the same. Cure kids’ tumors and cancers in all forms.