How to talk to your boss about “return to work” plans

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. – SHRM’s president and CEO
Tips:
- Communicate with HR – Establishing a clear communication plan will allow employees to understand how the organization will reopen.
- Communicate Policy Changes – It is no longer business as usual, and employers will likely need to update or create policies to reflect the new normal (i.e., paid leave, telework, attendance).
- Communicate Changes with Empathy – There are employees whose circumstances have been profoundly changed by the pandemic. Everyone at work – from junior staff to upper management – should be empathetic and understanding as organizations return to the worksite.