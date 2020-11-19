How to handle conflicting Covid-19 beliefs and safety protocols in the workplace

Andrea Bonior, Ph.D.

Tips:

-Know your legal rights as an employee, and local health guidelines.

-Stick to the boundaries that are important to you, and model safe behavior.

-Pick a private time and prepare in advance what to say to a boss or colleague if you want to address the issue — be as specific and clear as possible.

-Find an advocate within your workplace so you don’t feel so alone.

-Prioritize your own coping– good sleep, exercise, social time, work-life balance.