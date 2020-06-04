How can black & white communities work together for growth and change?

Robbin Carroll – Founder + Executive Director of I Grow Chicago

http://www.igrowchicago.org

Link for donations: https://www.igrowchicago.org/donate/

6 steps Robbin’s offering to get the process started:

1) The first step is it starts with you. Instead of judging, become curious and turn within to your reactions, emotions, and held beliefs.

2) Sit in the discomfort and feel it.

3) Educate yourself. Ask questions. Decolonize your history. Sign up for an anti-racism training. DO NOT ask people of color to hold space for you unpaid. There are plenty of resources already.

4) Make a personal commitment to anti-racism in all areas of your life – where you shop, how you vote, how you donate, what you say, the company you keep.

5) Get in proximity with the problem. Get involved with grassroots work.

BONUS STEP 6: Reconnect every day to this commitment because this is. a LIFELONG journey.