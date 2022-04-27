Carol Deely, Co-founder of Gabriel’s Light – https://www.gabrielslight.org/

William Schetz, one of the organizers of Hoops for Hope event and friend of Gabriel Deely

Event:

Hoops for Hope FUNdraiser – raising awareness about youth suicide prevention and support the efforts of Gabriel’s Light, founded in honor of Gabriel Deely.

Kids grades 4 – 12 are participating by pledging to shoot as many baskets as dollars they raise ($500 = 500 baskets!).

Participants will gather together for a final celebration to shoot baskets and finalize their commitment on Saturday, April 30th at RedLine Athletics – 4pm-10pm.

RedLine Athletics, 3800 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60641- https://redlineathletics.com/oldirving/

To donate, please visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/hoopsforhope