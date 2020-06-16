Here’s your chance to #AskChefsAnything – and support a great cause!

Thai Dang, Chef/Owner, HaiSous

http://www.HaiSous.com

For more information about #AskChefsAnything –

http://www.askchefsanything.com

  • Ask Chefs Anything is an initiative to feed undocumented restaurant workers—the crucial backbone of the beloved hospitality industry—across the country. 
  • It’s an online auction where Chicago’s hospitality talent donates their time to auction off 30-minute, one-on-one virtual conversations. The winning bidder can ask that chef anything (ideally culinary related)!
  • After successful actions in New York, LA, Philly, Miami & St. Louis, Chicago’s auction is this week, June 17-20, 2020.
  • Proceeds from the online auction will benefit Chicago’s undocumented hospitality community by distributing grocery meal boxes.
  • Chefs’ Warehouse will provide the group with discounted or free products to make the meal boxes, and with Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC), a nonprofit fighting to improve wages and working conditions for the nation’s restaurant workforce, who will distribute the meal boxes to Chicago’s immigrant community.
  • $1 equals 1 meal box.
  • Bidders can head to AskChefsAnything.com to see the full participating roster and bid.

Asks Chef Anything Chicago Participants

  • Rick Bayless, Topolobampo // Frontera // Xoco// Lena Brava
  • Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group
  • Belinda Chang, Sommelier & Host of Virtual Boozy Brunches
  • Thai Dang, HaiSous
  • Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojeria
  • Steve Dolinsky, ABC 7 Chicago Food Reporter & Host, The Feed Podcast
  • Zach Engel, Galit
  • Joe Flamm, Top Chef Season 15 Winner
  • Nina Friend, Food & Wine Magazine
  • Carlos Gaytan, Tzuco
  • Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
  • Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe
  • Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat // Little Goat Diner // Duck Duck Goat // Cabra
  • Brian Jupiter, Frontier
  • Paul Kahan, Blackbird // Avec // The Publican // Café Cancale // Big Star // & More
  • Andrew Kaplan, VP of Culinary Operations, Rachel Ray & Host, Beyond the Plate & CookTracks podcasts
  • Beverly Kim & Johnny Clark, Parachute // Wherewithall
  • Bill Kim, Urbanbelly
  • Jennifer Kim, Passerotto
  • Won Kim, Kimski
  • Jeff Mauro, Host of Sandwich King & The Kitchen on Food Network
  • Paul McGee & Shelby Allison, Lost Lake
  • Matthias Merges, Mordechai // Billy Sunday // Spindle Bar
  • Julia Momose, Kumiko
  • Lamar Moore, Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prize Fight” Winner
  • Anna & David Posey, Elske
  • Sujan Sarkar, ROOH
  • Mindy Segal, Mindy’s Bakery // Mindy’s Edibles  
  • John & Karen Shields, Smyth // The Loyalist
  • Katsuji Tanabe, Barrio
  • Pete Rock Ternes, Bungalow by Middle Brow // Middle Brow Beer Co.
  • Jenner Tomaska
  • Jason Vincent & Ben Lustbader, GIANT // Chef’s Special Cocktail Lounge
  • Paul Virant, Gaijin // Vie Restaurant
  • Fabio Viviani, Siena Tavern // Bar Siena // & More
  • Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
  • Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant
  • Lee Wolen, BOKA // Somerset // GG’s Chicken Shop
  • Erling Wu-Bower, Pacific Standard Time // The Laurel Room
  • Ji Suk Yi, WGN Radio 720
  • Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza

