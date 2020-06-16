Here’s your chance to #AskChefsAnything – and support a great cause!

Thai Dang, Chef/Owner, HaiSous

http://www.HaiSous.com

For more information about #AskChefsAnything –

http://www.askchefsanything.com

Ask Chefs Anything is an initiative to feed undocumented restaurant workers—the crucial backbone of the beloved hospitality industry—across the country.

It’s an online auction where Chicago’s hospitality talent donates their time to auction off 30-minute, one-on-one virtual conversations. The winning bidder can ask that chef anything (ideally culinary related)!

After successful actions in New York, LA, Philly, Miami & St. Louis, Chicago’s auction is this week, June 17-20, 2020.

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit Chicago’s undocumented hospitality community by distributing grocery meal boxes.

Chefs’ Warehouse will provide the group with discounted or free products to make the meal boxes, and with Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC), a nonprofit fighting to improve wages and working conditions for the nation’s restaurant workforce, who will distribute the meal boxes to Chicago’s immigrant community.

$1 equals 1 meal box.

Bidders can head to AskChefsAnything.com to see the full participating roster and bid.

Asks Chef Anything Chicago Participants

Rick Bayless, Topolobampo // Frontera // Xoco// Lena Brava

Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group

Belinda Chang, Sommelier & Host of Virtual Boozy Brunches

Thai Dang, HaiSous

Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojeria

Steve Dolinsky, ABC 7 Chicago Food Reporter & Host, The Feed Podcast

Zach Engel, Galit

Joe Flamm, Top Chef Season 15 Winner

Nina Friend, Food & Wine Magazine

Carlos Gaytan, Tzuco

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe

Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat // Little Goat Diner // Duck Duck Goat // Cabra

Brian Jupiter, Frontier

Paul Kahan, Blackbird // Avec // The Publican // Café Cancale // Big Star // & More

Andrew Kaplan, VP of Culinary Operations, Rachel Ray & Host, Beyond the Plate & CookTracks podcasts

Beverly Kim & Johnny Clark, Parachute // Wherewithall

Bill Kim, Urbanbelly

Jennifer Kim, Passerotto

Won Kim, Kimski

Jeff Mauro, Host of Sandwich King & The Kitchen on Food Network

Paul McGee & Shelby Allison, Lost Lake

Matthias Merges, Mordechai // Billy Sunday // Spindle Bar

Julia Momose, Kumiko

Lamar Moore, Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prize Fight” Winner

Anna & David Posey, Elske

Sujan Sarkar, ROOH

Mindy Segal, Mindy’s Bakery // Mindy’s Edibles

John & Karen Shields, Smyth // The Loyalist

Katsuji Tanabe, Barrio

Pete Rock Ternes, Bungalow by Middle Brow // Middle Brow Beer Co.

Jenner Tomaska

Jason Vincent & Ben Lustbader, GIANT // Chef’s Special Cocktail Lounge

Paul Virant, Gaijin // Vie Restaurant

Fabio Viviani, Siena Tavern // Bar Siena // & More

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant

Lee Wolen, BOKA // Somerset // GG’s Chicken Shop

Erling Wu-Bower, Pacific Standard Time // The Laurel Room

Ji Suk Yi, WGN Radio 720

Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza