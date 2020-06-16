Here’s your chance to #AskChefsAnything – and support a great cause!

Thai Dang, Chef/Owner, HaiSous
For more information about #AskChefsAnything –
http://www.askchefsanything.com
- Ask Chefs Anything is an initiative to feed undocumented restaurant workers—the crucial backbone of the beloved hospitality industry—across the country.
- It’s an online auction where Chicago’s hospitality talent donates their time to auction off 30-minute, one-on-one virtual conversations. The winning bidder can ask that chef anything (ideally culinary related)!
- After successful actions in New York, LA, Philly, Miami & St. Louis, Chicago’s auction is this week, June 17-20, 2020.
- Proceeds from the online auction will benefit Chicago’s undocumented hospitality community by distributing grocery meal boxes.
- Chefs’ Warehouse will provide the group with discounted or free products to make the meal boxes, and with Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC), a nonprofit fighting to improve wages and working conditions for the nation’s restaurant workforce, who will distribute the meal boxes to Chicago’s immigrant community.
- $1 equals 1 meal box.
- Bidders can head to AskChefsAnything.com to see the full participating roster and bid.
Asks Chef Anything Chicago Participants
- Rick Bayless, Topolobampo // Frontera // Xoco// Lena Brava
- Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group
- Belinda Chang, Sommelier & Host of Virtual Boozy Brunches
- Thai Dang, HaiSous
- Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojeria
- Steve Dolinsky, ABC 7 Chicago Food Reporter & Host, The Feed Podcast
- Zach Engel, Galit
- Joe Flamm, Top Chef Season 15 Winner
- Nina Friend, Food & Wine Magazine
- Carlos Gaytan, Tzuco
- Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
- Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe
- Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat // Little Goat Diner // Duck Duck Goat // Cabra
- Brian Jupiter, Frontier
- Paul Kahan, Blackbird // Avec // The Publican // Café Cancale // Big Star // & More
- Andrew Kaplan, VP of Culinary Operations, Rachel Ray & Host, Beyond the Plate & CookTracks podcasts
- Beverly Kim & Johnny Clark, Parachute // Wherewithall
- Bill Kim, Urbanbelly
- Jennifer Kim, Passerotto
- Won Kim, Kimski
- Jeff Mauro, Host of Sandwich King & The Kitchen on Food Network
- Paul McGee & Shelby Allison, Lost Lake
- Matthias Merges, Mordechai // Billy Sunday // Spindle Bar
- Julia Momose, Kumiko
- Lamar Moore, Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prize Fight” Winner
- Anna & David Posey, Elske
- Sujan Sarkar, ROOH
- Mindy Segal, Mindy’s Bakery // Mindy’s Edibles
- John & Karen Shields, Smyth // The Loyalist
- Katsuji Tanabe, Barrio
- Pete Rock Ternes, Bungalow by Middle Brow // Middle Brow Beer Co.
- Jenner Tomaska
- Jason Vincent & Ben Lustbader, GIANT // Chef’s Special Cocktail Lounge
- Paul Virant, Gaijin // Vie Restaurant
- Fabio Viviani, Siena Tavern // Bar Siena // & More
- Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
- Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant
- Lee Wolen, BOKA // Somerset // GG’s Chicken Shop
- Erling Wu-Bower, Pacific Standard Time // The Laurel Room
- Ji Suk Yi, WGN Radio 720
- Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza