Helping out-of-work bartenders with a virtual cocktail bar

Matt Klette – Redemption Whiskey Brand Ambassador

Redemption Whiskey is hiring out-of-work bartenders, paying them $350 for “virtual shifts.” Interested bartenders can submit an original cocktail recipe, highlighting Redemption’s rye forward profile. Redemption will feature the bartender and cocktail recipe on its social media pages.

http://www.RedemptionWhiskey.com

To submit a cocktail: Info@RedemptionWhiskey.com

Recipe:

Peanut Butter Falcon:

Ingredients

2.25 oz Redemption High Rye Bourbon

.5 oz maple syrup

1 Bar spoon powdered peanut butter (not a heaping amount)

2 dash angostura bitters

1 dash angostura orange bitters

Hard shake and strain over ice.

Garnish with a slice of candied maple bacon.

How to make bacon (super easy)

1. Preheat oven to 410°F

2. Place strips of bacon on an oven rack sitting on a foil covered pan.

3. Slather maple syrup on the bacon (NOT pancake syrup)

4. Sprinkle a mixture of 3 parts brown sugar, 1 part paprika, touch of chili powder, touch of black pepper.

5.cook for 15 min

6. Take out, flip bacon over, repeat steps 3 and 4

7. Cook 15 minutes

8. Place on plate, place in fridge until ready to garnish.