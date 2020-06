Aya Fukai, Owner/ Pastry chef of Aya Pastry

http://www.ayapastry.com

Aya pre-orders are open until 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18th. Pick-up will be available on the 20th in a contactless, safe environment at 1332 W. Grand Ave. Aya Pastry will be donating to the Black Lives Matter Chicago chapter.

For more information about the whole initiative:

https://www.bakersagainstracism.com/

Instagram: @bakersagainstracism