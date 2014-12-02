This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

La Grange Business Association

Event:
Unwrap La Grange for a Hometown Holiday
December 6
3:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information:

www.lgba.com

The items shown today are available from:

Blue Feather Books and Botannicals
19 W. Harris
www.bluefeatherforyou.com

Chimeras Comics
19 S. La Grange Road
www.chimerascomics.com

Green It Up! Gift Stop
74 S. La Grange Road
www.greenitupgiftstop.com

Jayne
20 W. Harris
www.jayneboutique.com

La Grange Hobby Center
25 S. La Grange Road

The Urban Mutt
31 S. La Grange Road
www.theurbanmuttstore.com

Veni Vidi Val
25 S. La Grange Road
www.venividival.com

Vino e Birra
18 W. Burlington
www.vinoandbirra.com

Vintage Charm
729 W. Hillgrove
www.shopvintagecharm.com