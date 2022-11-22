Katie Gallagher, Director of Education, Candor Health Education

http://www.candorhealthed.org

Tips for talking to your daughters about puberty

Recognize when it’s time . If your child is asking questions or has been exposed to media or information from another child, don’t wait.

. If your child is asking questions or has been exposed to media or information from another child, don’t wait. Ask them what they already know . Start with where they are and don’t dive in too deep.

. Start with where they are and don’t dive in too deep. Answer questions thoughtfully . It’s OK to explain that you want to answer, but later is better. You’ll have time to research and formulate your answers.

. It’s OK to explain that you want to answer, but later is better. You’ll have time to research and formulate your answers. Fill in gaps and debunk myths . It’s important to give them the real facts. Always use the correct terms for body parts.

. It’s important to give them the real facts. Always use the correct terms for body parts. Admit discomfort and stay calm . Let him/her know that this is an important topic that may make both of you a bit uncomfortable.

. Let him/her know that this is an important topic that may make both of you a bit uncomfortable. Talk about your family’s values . Share your beliefs and encourage kids to follow the same path. Explain the ‘other side,’ but why you chose your values.

. Share your beliefs and encourage kids to follow the same path. Explain the ‘other side,’ but why you chose your values. Don’t overshare your personal experiences . If asked directly, say, ‘that is a private matter that I’m not prepared to talk about right now.’

. If asked directly, say, ‘that is a private matter that I’m not prepared to talk about right now.’ Lean on resources available . Search online for starter questions or topics. Visit www.candorhealthed.org.

. Search online for starter questions or topics. Visit www.candorhealthed.org. Check their understanding . Ask for a little summary and clarify anything that they are still wondering about.

. Ask for a little summary and clarify anything that they are still wondering about. Keep the conversation going. Remind them that there is more to learn, and you are always available.