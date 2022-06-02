Dr. Judith Allen, Clinical Director and Chief Operating Officer of Communities In Schools of Chicago

CIS of Chicago welcomes parents, teachers, schools staff, and community members to learn more about CIS and Mental Health First Aid Training by visiting their website: https://www.cisofchicago.org/

The next 6-hour training session will be on June 24, 2022. Attendees are strongly encouraged to stay for the entire session to get their certificate in Mental Health First Aid. Those interested can register by visiting: https://www.cisofchicago.org/mhfa/