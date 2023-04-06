Kelcey Liverpool – Founder & Executive Director of Kids Rank

April is The Month Of The Military Child and Kids Rank celebrates this month in an entirely imaginative new way with a series of events and activations all month long for military-connected children and their families including granting thousands in donor-sponsored collegiate scholarships; its WE ARE RESILIENCE: Masks of Hope Project, its Sweets By Kids cookies, a formal fun-themed military-styled ball, a 5K Family Fun Race, and more.

