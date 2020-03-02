Focus On Family: Details on Willow House’s 2nd Annual Benefit Of Laughter Event

Lauren Wozniak – Licensed Therapist/Registered Art Therapist and Program Manager at Willow House

Elly Lemmons, Willow House Client

Willow House – 2231 Lakeside Drive, Bannockburn, IL

The organization also offers service in Arlington Heights, Chicago, and Libertyville

www.willowhouse.org

Event:

Benefit of Laughter event for Willow House; Emcee Patti Vasquez with Headliners Jeannie Doogan ad Chelsea Hood

Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest

Saturday, March 7 beginning at 7 p.m.

Attired: Come as you are

General admission tickets cost $100 each while VIP Tickets that include premier seating, a swag bag and one raffle ticket costs $150 each. Raffle tickets can be purchased separately online for three monetary prizes: $1,000, $500 and $250. Must be 18 years or older to enter raffle. See full rules and regulations online.

All tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.willowhouse.org/thebenefitoflaughter