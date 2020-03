Dr. Bridget Wild, MD, a pediatrician with NorthShore University HealthSystem

HOW TO TALK TO CHILDREN ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

Be honest but don’t overshare

Meet them where they are at developmentally

Ask them, “What have you heard?”

Talk in a calm state; soothing voice

Discuss prevention-handwashing, cough pocket, etc…