Finish your holiday shopping at local, female-founded businesses

The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.
Joy Rebellion Graffiti Denim Bag, $45
Smitten Boutique Chicago Coasters, $15 each
Sophia James Custom Charm Necklace, starting at $100 (however the website says $65 ?!)
Just About Dyed Beachcomber Bag, $48
Shookies Cookies, $30 for a dozen
Joy and Chaos Personalized Frame, $34
Instagram @dearfoundher