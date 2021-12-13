Finish your holiday shopping at local, female-founded businesses

Midday News
Posted: / Updated:

The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think!  Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list?  Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast,  Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.

Joy Rebellion Graffiti Denim Bag, $45

Smitten Boutique Chicago Coasters, $15 each

Ingrained Chicago baked goods

Sophia James Custom Charm Necklace, starting at $100 (however the website says $65 ?!)

Just About Dyed Beachcomber Bag, $48

Shookies Cookies, $30 for a dozen

Joy and Chaos Personalized Frame, $34

www.lindsaypinchuk.com

Instagram @dearfoundher

twitter.com/lindsaypinchuk

facebook.com/lindsaypinchuk

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News