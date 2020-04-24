Find out how you can earn FREE college tuition and more details on City Colleges of Chicago’s Virtual College Exploration Week

Juan Salgado, Chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago Hosts Virtual College Exploration Week in Partnership with CPS and the Chicago Mayor’s Office from April 27th – May 1st

http://www.ccc.edu/virtualweek

This weeklong, online experience will help students, parents, and community members better plan for post-secondary opportunities, including advice on applying for financial aid, information on scholarships like the Star Scholarship, details about City Colleges programs and student services, as well as virtual challenges for students with the chance to win prizes. All sessions are free and the general public is invited to attend sessions dedicated for community members.

Highlights include:

• For students:

–Presentations on applying for financial aid, admissions, transferring, and more on Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–A panel discussion with current City Colleges students on Wednesday, April 29th at 10 a.m.

–Instructional video challenges on Wednesday and Thursday.

–Virtual College Day, an opportunity to learn more about our seven colleges in greater depth on Friday, May 1st.

–Students will have a chance to win prizes based on their participation throughout.

• For parents:

–A panel discussion with City Colleges parents on Thursday, April 30th at 10 a.m.

–Presentations on applying for financial aid, admissions, transferring, and more on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 4 p.m.

–Virtual College Day, an opportunity to learn more about our seven colleges in greater depth on Friday, May 1st.

• For community members:

–Presentations on applying for financial aid, admissions, transferring, and more on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 4 p.m.

–Virtual College Day, an opportunity to learn more about our seven colleges in greater depth on Friday, May 1st.