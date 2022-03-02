Federal Reserve Poised To Raise Interest Rates – How Will This Impact Consumers?

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia renewed its bombardment of Ukraine’s second-biggest city Wednesday, pounding Kharkiv with attacks that shattered buildings and lit up the skyline with balls of fire. At least 21 people were reported killed.

But both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the fighting, which had Ukraine under threat on multiple fronts. A huge, 40-mile-long column of Russian tanks and other military vehicles stood outside the capital, and Russian invaders pressed their assault on the strategic port cities of Kherson and Mariupol.