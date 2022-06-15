Brian Battle, Director | Principle, Performance Trust

https://www.performancetrust.com/

WHAT TO DO?

1. Focus on paying down debt before it gets even more expensive

The average annual percentage rate for Credit Cards was roughly 19%, and can go higher

2. Maximize the return on your savings

Also consider the one true safe space from inflation and volatile markets: Inflation adjudged government savings bonds, or I Bonds, which currently return a guaranteed rate of 9.6% interest. (10,000 maximum investment ) Google “I -BONDS” or go to TREASURYDIRECT.GOV

3. Consider whether to postpone certain financial moves

Just as you should give priority to paying down existing debt, think carefully before taking on any new debt, such as a mortgage or an auto loan.