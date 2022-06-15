Brian Battle, Director | Principle, Performance Trust
https://www.performancetrust.com/
WHAT TO DO?
1.Focus on paying down debt before it gets even more expensive
The average annual percentage rate for Credit Cards was roughly 19%, and can go higher
2.Maximize the return on your savings
Also consider the one true safe space from inflation and volatile markets: Inflation adjudged government savings bonds, or I Bonds, which currently return a guaranteed rate of 9.6% interest. (10,000 maximum investment ) Google “I -BONDS” or go to TREASURYDIRECT.GOV
3.Consider whether to postpone certain financial moves
Just as you should give priority to paying down existing debt, think carefully before taking on any new debt, such as a mortgage or an auto loan.