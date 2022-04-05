Dr. Sylvia Earle

Event:

Shedd Aquarium’s annual event, Immersion

https://www.sheddaquarium.org/programs-and-events/immersion

Shedd Aquarium is celebrating its second year of Immersion, an annual event that brings leading voices in the climate movement to Chicago to discuss the future of environmental activism and engagement. This year, the aquarium’s event will feature world-renowned marine biologist, author and President of Mission Blue, Dr. Sylvia Earle.

Tuesday, April 5

Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Ill.

5:30 p.m. – cocktail hour with drinks and hors d’oeuvres

6:30 p.m. – main event

7:30 p.m. – dinner

$100 for in-person cocktails and program (sold out)

$250 for in-person cocktails, program and dinner (sold out)

$5 to attend the program virtually

Proceeds fuel Shedd Aquarium’s mission, including ongoing conservation research, ongoing animal care, public education efforts and more.

**Dr. Earle’s latest book, “National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey” is now available for purchase.