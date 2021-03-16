Andrea Bonior, Ph.D.

http://www.drandreabonior.com

When it comes to society further reopening, do you have FONO? (Fear of Normal)

Tips:

–Stress is a natural body response with any disruption. And despite this past year being a big disruption, the “new normal” is a disruption in and of itself, so it’s normal to feel anxiety.

— Go slowly and don’t push yourself– even for things that you think you “should” be excited about

— Communicate often and clearly with people about your comfort level

— Make sure to practice solid self-care skills– even though you think that you “shouldn’t” be as stressed

— Think about what you’re doing because you think you “have to” as part of normal, versus what you really WANT to be doing. You get to call the shots!

