Details on the first ever CPS Girls Flag Football Championship Game this weekend

Coach K – Khristina Dela Cruz – Kenwood HS

Chioma Akwarandu – RB & WR – Kenwood HS

Kennedy Scott – QB & WR – Kenwood HS

The Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools will hold the Chicago Public League Girls Flag Football semifinals and championship games on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Winnemac Stadium (5105 N. Leavitt St., Chicago). The semifinals will feature Prosser vs. Taft at 8 a.m. and Kenwood vs. Back of the Yards at 9 a.m. The winners of each of those games will advance to the championship game and play at 10:15 a.m.

Nike provided the uniforms for the league and Bears Care and Bears H.C Matt Nagy donated the football cleats.

