Details on The Cabaret Games – an online singing competition

Midday News

Holly Weis, Executive Producer of The Cabaret Games

The Cabaret Games! A four-week-long online singing competition with four of Chicago’s finest community theatre groups with notable Broadway and Chicago theatre celebrities on hand to make guest appearances

The Cabaret Games are set to run every Sunday in July on their Facebook and YouTube pages at 7:00 pm CST on July 5, 12, 19, 26. You can search for The Cabaret Games on Facebook or on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2Zw0nqH

http://www.facebook.com/cabaretgames

