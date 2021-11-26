Details on the annual Off The Street Club Holiday Luncheon

Arnett Morris, Executive Director of Off The Street Club

Mariyah Morgan, “2021 Girl of the Year”

https://www.offthestreetclub.com/

Event:

Celebrate the Kings & Queens of Karlov at the Annual Off The Street Club Holiday Luncheon. Off the Street Club is Chicago’s oldest boys and girls club and provides a safe space for kids to be the kings & queens they’re meant to be. This royal event will be held at the Hilton Chicago on December 2 at 11:30 a.m.

You can access tickets to attend the luncheon, make a donation, or purchase raffle tickets to win some amazing prizes that have been donated by Chicago’s advertising industry (sporting tickets, electronics, vacation packages, museum tickets, custom art, and so much more). TEXT OTSC to 97999.

https://otsc21.home.qtego.net/