Details on #SkyTakesAction – A social justice initiative launched by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Gabby Williams – Chicago Sky Forward
Details:
Chicago Sky players will donate $10 for every point team scored
+ $100 for every win
+ $50 for any loss throughout the 2020 WNBA season
The donations will be distributed to the following organizations:
- By the Hand Club for Kids
- BYP100
- The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL)
- Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago
- Future Ties
How you can get involved:
Donations will be collected at the #SkyTakesAction fundraising page at – https://www.mightycause.com/donate/A4jxchicagosky