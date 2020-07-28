Details on #SkyTakesAction – A social justice initiative launched by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Gabby Williams – Chicago Sky Forward

https://sky.wnba.com/

Details:

Chicago Sky players will donate $10 for every point team scored

+ $100 for every win

+ $50 for any loss throughout the 2020 WNBA season

The donations will be distributed to the following organizations:

By the Hand Club for Kids

BYP100

The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL)

Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago

Future Ties

How you can get involved:

Donations will be collected at the #SkyTakesAction fundraising page at – https://www.mightycause.com/donate/A4jxchicagosky