Details on #SkyTakesAction – A social justice initiative launched by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Gabby Williams – Chicago Sky Forward

Details:

Chicago Sky players will donate $10 for every point team scored

+ $100 for every win

+ $50 for any loss throughout the 2020 WNBA season

The donations will be distributed to the following organizations:

  • By the Hand Club for Kids
  • BYP100
  • The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL)
  • Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago
  • Future Ties

How you can get involved:

Donations will be collected at the #SkyTakesAction fundraising page at – https://www.mightycause.com/donate/A4jxchicagosky

