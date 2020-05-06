Details on new instructions for self-employed workers filing for unemployment

Sam Salustro – Spokesperson for Illinois Department of Employment Security

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) released new instructions for 1099 workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.

Workers who believe they may be eligible for new federal benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, must first apply for regular unemployment insurance before applying for benefits under PUA when a new application portal opens on May 11, 2020 via the IDES website.

http://IDES.Illinois.gov

