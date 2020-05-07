Details on how you can train to be a Covid-19 contact tracer

Dr. Ileo Lott – Vice President for Academic Affairs, Oakton Community College

http://www.oakton.edu/tracing

Oakton Community College is responding to the call for the need for trained workers to limit the spread of COVID-19 by launching the Public Health Contact Tracer Paraprofessional training program. The program will quickly prepare students to monitor the contacts of infected people and notify them of their exposure.

Due to high demand, the first course section, which will begin May 26 is full. Oakton has added a second section, and will continue to work to add sections based on demand.