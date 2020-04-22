Details on FREE estate planning services for healthcare workers

Jennifer Byrne, Director of the Young Lawyers Section of The Chicago Bar Association

The Chicago Bar Association is partnering with several top Chicago law firms to offer free, virtual estate planning services for doctors, nurses and others who are treating coronavirus patients in hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Chicagoland area.

The new Wills for Healthcare Heroes Program is a spin-off of Wills for Heroes, a national program conducted locally by the CBA’s Young Lawyer Section, with volunteer attorneys running monthly in-person clinics offering free estate planning services for military veterans and first responders. The new program will be an entirely virtual experience, enabling healthcare workers to receive free legal assistance in preparing simple wills and powers of attorney for themselves, their spouses or partners.

For more information:

http://www.chicagobar.org/chicagobar/wills