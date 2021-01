Dr. Nicole E. Williams, M.D., FACOG

Founder, The Gynecology Institute of Chicago

http://www.gynecologyinstitute.com

Through Mercy Hospital, this is a program from the State of Illinois that allows other practices to do FREE pap smear and breast exams to any uninsured patient who qualifies. Patients can make an appointment through the Gynecology Institute of Chicago’s office like usual, they just need to specify that they are interested in IBCCP.