Delia Jervier, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter

Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their global Phase 3 CLARITY AD clinical trial of lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s dementia. The company stated the trial met all primary and secondary endpoints, and slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 27%.

Event:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up on Saturday, October 8 – Soldier Field

