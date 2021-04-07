Details on a virtual fundraiser helping aspiring young actors

Carole Dibo – Founder & Executive Director of the Actors Training Center

https://www.actorstrainingcenter.org

Event:

Actors Training Center launches into its 15th Anniversary with a virtual fundraiser, “The Shows Goes On,” streaming begins Sunday, April 25 and is available through Sunday, May 2.

The Show Goes On will be emceed by former student of Carole Dibo and Actors Training Center, Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning star of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan.