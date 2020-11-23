Details on a “Super Raffle” to help support small businesses in Chicago

Matthew J. O’Shea, Alderman of the 19th Ward

http://www.the19thward.com

Details:

In an effort to support small businesses throughout the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Mt. Greenwood communities during the pandemic, the 19th Ward launched the Small Business SUPER RAFFLE, with various amazing prizes available to win, including a Ford Escape S or $15,000 in cash, as well as thousands of dollars in gift cards to local businesses.

39 local businesses and restaurants have donated $300 in gift cards to the SUPER RAFFLE.

Tickets are $10 each.

This is a way that people can support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the holidays coming up, this raffle will help with some of the loss of business and revenue these small businesses are facing.

Also – On Friday, December 4th at 7:30pm – Pat McGann will host an evening of laughter supporting the small businesses. This Zoom comedy event will be available to anyone who purchases a minimum of five tickets to the small business super raffle.